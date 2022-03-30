World Markets

Online communications platforms down in Tunisia as parliament tries to meet

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TUNIS, March 30 (Reuters) - The online communications platforms Zoom and Teams were not connecting in Tunisia on Wednesday as parliament members tried to hold an online session in defiance of the president to reject his seizure of powers and march to one-man rule.

Reuters journalists and numerous other people in Tunis said the connection to both applications stopped working at around 1.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) though it was not clear if the problem was connected to the political situation.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

