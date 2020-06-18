Online Chess Chooses Algorand Blockchain to Host Player Rankings
Algorandâs blockchain platform has been selected by the official online body of chess to record the ratings and titles of players.
In an announcement on Thursday, Algorand said it will record FIDE Online Arena World Chess playersâ data and provide a transparent platform where participants can view game information thatâs updated in real time.
FIDE Online Arena is the federationâs internet server that is solely responsible for official digital tournaments and world championships in which players earn international ratings and titles.
âItâs exciting to continue bringing innovation to chess,â Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Ð¡hess, said in the press release. âThe advent of digital games on the internet made chess more popular than before, and now we canât wait to further explore blockchain innovation for digital chess.â
Algorandâs public ledger will be used to store game results as well as verify player ratings in a format that aims to provide activity free from fraud or manipulation. World Chess will also use Algorandâs blockchain platform to develop rewards and incentives for the chess community via internal currency and blockchain-based betting.
âThis historic moment brings the blockchain community one step closer to mainstream adoption, as a widely popular competitive game like chess leverages distributed ledger technology to serve as the official record for trust of millions of online chess players and fans,âÂ said Sean Ford, COO of Algorand.
Founded in 1924, FIDE is the governing body of the sport of chessÂ and regulator of international chess competitions.
