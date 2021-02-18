Online card retailer Moonpig expects FY revenue to double

Adds company comment, background

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Online greeting card retailer Moonpig MOONM.L said on Thursday it expects revenue for fiscal year 2021 to nearly double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Purchase frequency remains unusually elevated due to COVID-19 related restrictions, and we are now also seeing a temporary increase in average order values, as more customers attach gifts to their orders," Moonpig said in its first trading statement after going public earlier this month at a valuation of around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.66 billion).

Moonpig, whose initial public offer was the second largest UK listing this year, said it expects revenue for the year ending April 30, 2021 to almost double from 173 million pounds it posted for the previous year and the underlying core profit margin to be in line with the year-ago figures.

The company, which has presence in the UK and the Netherlands, said it saw its strongest ever trading week ahead of Valentine's Day this year.

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

