Online car retailer Cazoo to cut workforce by 15% to conserve cash

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Online car retailer Cazoo Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its workforce by about 15% as it looks to conserve cash amid rising inflation and interest rates as well as supply-chain issues.

Chief Executive Alex Chesterman called it a "perfect storm" for the European car retailer, which also announced a slowdown in hiring among other measures to maintain liquidity.

Last month, used-car retailer Carvana said it would lay off about 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce.

A decades-high inflation and rising interest rates have raised concerns about the world's biggest economy slipping into a recession, according to several economic experts.

However, Cazoo still expects annual revenue between 1.4 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) to 1.5 billion pounds, more than double compared to a year earlier higher.

Under the realignment plan announced on Tuesday, Cazoo said it will no longer offer its subscription service to new subscribers from the end of June, given the highly cash consumptive nature of the business model.

