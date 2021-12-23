Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

Adds background, details of transaction

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L said on Thursday it would buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as it looks to expand its footprint in continental Europe.

Flutter said it would pay 1.913 billion euros to CVC Capital Partners, which bought Sisal 2016. Sisal in October filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Sisal, which gets most of its revenues from Italy, has expanded abroad, obtaining concessions for retail and online gaming business in Turkey, Morocco and Spain. The group is also in the race to run the UK National Lottery.

Flutter said the acquisition was in line with its strategy of "investing to build leadership positions in regulated markets globally."

The transaction is likely to complete during the second three months of 2022 and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first 12 months post-completion, Flutter said.

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Edmund Blair)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

