Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L said on Thursday it would buy Italian online gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as it looks to expand its footprint in Europe.

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.