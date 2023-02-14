US Markets

Online betting firm Flutter to start shareholder consultation on U.S. listing

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 14, 2023 — 02:44 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - World's top online betting firm Flutter Entertainment Plc FLTRF.L said on Tuesday it would start consulting shareholders for a U.S. listing.

The London-listed company's plan for a listing in the United States comes at a time when its market-leading U.S. FanDuel business has become the group's largest in revenue terms.

"The board has reached a preliminary view that an additional

U.S. listing of Flutter's ordinary shares will yield a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits," the company said in a statement.

Flutter said the benefits of the additional listing include access to much deeper capital markets and important U.S. indices.

The Dublin-based group said it expected to start shareholder consultation immediately and in the event of broad support from shareholders and this step would take precedence over any plans to list a small stake in FanDuel.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)

