April 27 (Reuters) - Online betting firm Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L on Thursday appointed John Bryant as chair designate and said he will assume the role from Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

