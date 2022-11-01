Online Accounting Associate Degrees: What To Know Before You Enroll

Earning an associate degree in accounting can be the first step toward an accounting career, preparing you for entry-level roles in the field or to pursue more advanced degrees.

From traditional, in-person programs to online accounting associate degrees, study models are available for all learners and learning styles. This article discusses key factors you should consider before starting an associate degree in accounting, including potential career pathways.

What Does an Accounting Degree Entail?

An associate degree can equip you with foundational knowledge and career-building skills that apply in many types of accounting jobs. Most accounting degree programs include both general education courses and major-specific courses. Curricula provide an overview of the fundamental financial, economic and business concepts you should know to start your career or further your education.

Associate degrees typically involve around 60 credits, which take approximately two years to complete.

Associate Degree in Accounting Admission Requirements

The admission requirements for an associate degree in accounting vary depending on the school and program. Typical requirements include the following:

At least 18 years of age

A high school diploma or GED certificate

Some programs may set minimum GPA requirements or ask applicants to submit standardized test scores. Some may also require students to take prerequisite coursework such as high school algebra, precalculus or calculus. Many programs allow students to complete these prerequisites while pursuing their degree.

Types of Associate Degrees in Accounting

Each type of accounting associate degree provides a different focus and curriculum. Depending on your school and program, you can choose from the following degree types.

Associate of arts (AA) in accounting

Associate of science (AS) in accounting

Associate of applied science (AAS) in accounting

During an AA accounting degree program, students typically learn about business strategies, tax law and business ethics. An AA is a liberal arts degree, so your general education courses may include English, history and social sciences.

AS degrees generally focus on business and technology. Topics typically include business strategies, financial planning, management techniques, business ethics, marketing and payroll.

An AAS in accounting covers fundamental accounting principles, analytical and problem-solving skills and topics such as math, tax and business law, business administration and business communications.

In-Person vs. Hybrid vs Online Accounting Associate Degree Programs

Before choosing an accounting degree program, make sure to determine which delivery format best suits your circumstances and preferences. Prospective students can typically choose from in-person, online and hybrid programs.

In-person programs typically take place in a determined physical location and have fixed class times. Full-time students who prefer structured, face-to-face classes may prefer this option.

Online associate accounting degrees tend to offer more flexibility. Distance programs often appeal to students who work full time, have busy schedules or are unable to commute to campus. Online programs can be self-paced, but some schools use virtual classrooms with set meeting times to mirror the structure of in-person classes. Online programs are often cost-effective options as they eliminate commuting expenses.

The hybrid model combines in-person and online learning. This allows students to interact with their classmates and instructors face to face occasionally while also offering them the flexibility to spend time at work or with their families.

Courses in an Associate Degree in Accounting Program

Curricula, coursework and course titles for associate degrees in accounting vary depending on the school and program. Below are some course titles and topics that are commonly included in associate degree accounting programs.

Financial Accounting

In financial accounting courses, students learn to apply theoretical knowledge and concepts related to financial accounting. These may include assessing financial performance, interpreting financial structure, solving managerial problems and preparing and analyzing basic financial statements. Course topics typically include inventory, fixed assets, current and long-term liabilities and equity and cash.

Fundamentals of Business Finance

Courses on business fundamentals overview foundational financial concepts and terms. Students learn to read financial statements and use exercise ratios and performance measures. Topics include financial leverage, capital structure, cost capital, capital budgeting and management. Other course topics may include sources of finance, balance sheet analysis, cost sheets, the stock market, technical indicators and the economy.

Managerial Accounting

Managerial accounting courses provide an overview of organizational accounting budgeting, costs, contribution margin, cost volume profit analysis, process costing, time value of money and cost drivers and allocation. Students develop the foundational knowledge and skills required to plan and oversee business operations and apply accounting data.

Introduction to Marketing

Introduction to marketing courses explore fundamental marketing principles, concepts and practices to equip students with a framework that informs their marketing strategies. Students learn about marketing data, customer segmentation, consumer behavior, product development and positioning to maximize profits.

Careers with an Associate Degree in Accounting

An associate degree in accounting opens the door to a variety of accounting careers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects business and financial occupations, which include many accounting roles, to grow by 7%—slightly faster than average—from 2021 to 2031.

Below are just a few of the job titles you can pursue with an accounting associate degree.

Accounting Assistant

Average Annual Salary: Around $43,000

Job Description: Accounting assistants perform various clerical and administrative tasks that provide support to accounting departments. Their duties typically include preparing budgets and expense reports, preparing invoices for employers and clients and recording financial transactions. Accounting assistants handle communication with clients and vendors, assist with audits, resolve discrepancies, fact-check and perform other duties as needed.

Financial Planning Associate

Average Annual Salary: Around $52,000

Job Description: Financial planning associates provide technical and client service support to financial planners, advisors and other partners in their organizations. They assist clients with preparing plans and identifying financial goals. Financial planning associates advise clients on areas such as cash flow, savings, investments and debt management. These professionals make recommendations to ensure their financial goals are met.

Payroll Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $47,610

Job Description: Payroll specialists typically work in organizations’ human resources departments. They are primarily responsible for processing payroll and managing budgets. These professionals compile payroll data including bonuses, deductions and overtime. Payroll specialists create payroll reports for management, prepare and deliver pay orders and communicate any discrepancies in an employee’s pay.

Bookkeeper

Median Annual Salary: $45,560

Projected Growth Rate (2021-2031): -5%

Job description: Bookkeepers create and maintain records of the financial transactions—including expenses, purchases, sales revenue, invoices and payments—of businesses or organizations. These professionals record financial data and transactions in the correct day book, including general ledgers, suppliers ledgers and customer ledgers. These are used to create balance sheets and income statements.

Frequently Asked Questions About Accounting

How long does it take to get an associate degree in accounting?

It usually takes two years to earn an associate degree in accounting. Some schools offer accelerated programs that allow learners to complete their degrees in just one year.

Can you become an accountant without a degree?

In most cases, no. You cannot become a certified public accountant (CPA) without a degree. CPA requirements mandate that candidates have bachelor’s degrees.

Are accounting majors in demand?

Accounting is critical to the operations of any business, regardless of industry. This results in a steady demand for professionals with accounting knowledge and skills. The BLS projects jobs for accountants and auditors to grow by 6% from 2021 to 2031.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.