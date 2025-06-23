$ONL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ONL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,972,852 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ONL:
$ONL Insider Trading Activity
$ONL insiders have traded $ONL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REGINALD HAROLD GILYARD purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $93,816
- PAUL H MCDOWELL (See Remarks.) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $29,796
- GARY E LANDRIAU (See Remarks.) has made 2 purchases buying 10,746 shares for an estimated $26,266 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ONL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $ONL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAWA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,527,038 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,407,861
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 939,129 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,009,736
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 609,478 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,304,282
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 423,448 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $906,178
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 362,211 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $775,131
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 284,408 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $608,633
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 270,934 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,798
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ONL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.