$ONL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ONL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,972,852 of trading volume.

$ONL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ONL:

$ONL insiders have traded $ONL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REGINALD HAROLD GILYARD purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $93,816

PAUL H MCDOWELL (See Remarks.) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $29,796

GARY E LANDRIAU (See Remarks.) has made 2 purchases buying 10,746 shares for an estimated $26,266 and 0 sales.

$ONL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $ONL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

