OnKure Therapeutics Reports Progress in PIKture-01 Trial and Financial Results for Q1 2025

OnKure Therapeutics reports PIKture-01 trial progress, plans new selective candidate, and maintains cash to fund operations through 2026.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. has reported continued progress in its PIKture-01 trial, with expectations to release additional data in the latter half of 2025, including both single-agent and initial combination results. The company is also expanding its PI3Ka franchise, aiming to announce a pan-mutant selective development candidate in the second quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, OnKure holds approximately $96.7 million in cash, which is projected to support operations through various anticipated milestones into the fourth quarter of 2026. The first quarter financial results indicate an increase in research and development expenses to $13 million and a net loss of $15.9 million. OnKure is focused on developing targeted precision medicines for oncology, particularly its lead program, OKI-219, which is designed to treat specific PI3Kα mutations in challenging cancer patient populations.

Potential Positives

Continued progress in the PIKture-01 trial indicates potential for significant clinical advancements, with mature data anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Expansion of the PI3Ka franchise with a planned pan-mutant selective development candidate set for announcement in Q2 2025, indicating ongoing innovation and growth in the company's product pipeline.

Strong financial position with $96.7M in cash and cash equivalents, expected to fund operations through multiple key milestones into Q4 2026, providing operational stability and support for ongoing R&D efforts.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was significantly higher at $15.9 million, compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses rose sharply from $1.3 million in Q1 2024 to $4.0 million in Q1 2025, which raises concerns about rising operational costs.

The company's accumulated deficit increased to $170.6 million, reflecting ongoing financial struggles and raising questions about long-term viability.

FAQ

What is the status of the PIKture-01 trial?

The PIKture-01 trial is progressing well, with additional data expected in the second half of 2025.

When will OnKure announce its new development candidate?

OnKure plans to announce a pan-mutant selective development candidate in Q2 2025.

How much cash does OnKure have for operations?

OnKure has approximately $96.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient through Q4 2026.

What does the OKI-219 clinical update include?

The OKI-219 update will feature mature single-agent data and initial combination results in late 2025.

What are OnKure's primary research focuses?

OnKure focuses on developing precision medicines to target PI3Kα mutations in oncology.

$OKUR Insider Trading Activity

$OKUR insiders have traded $OKUR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON A. LEVERONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,122 shares for an estimated $9,177 .

. NICHOLAS A SACCOMANO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 874 shares for an estimated $2,569.

$OKUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

-- Continued progress in the PIKture-01 trial; on track to report additional data in the second half of 2025, including mature single agent and initial combination data









-- Expansion of the Company’s PI3K





a





franchise with the planned announcement of a pan-mutant selective development candidate in Q2 2025









-- $96.7M in cash and cash equivalents expected to be sufficient to fund operations through multiple anticipated milestones into Q4 2026







BOULDER, Colo., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines in oncology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided business highlights.





“OnKure looks to define a new standard of performance for precision targeted agents. We designed OKI-219 and our ongoing PIKture-01 trial to set a high bar for achieving considerable selectivity in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα



H1047R



. Late last year, we announced preliminary data that showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, allowing us to complete the dose escalation portion of the study up to 1500 mg BID. We anticipate presenting a mature clinical update in the second half of 2025 that could demonstrate a clear and meaningful benefit in treating this very challenging patient population. This exciting next step in our program would further solidify OnKure’s place as a leader in developing PI3Ka inhibitors,” said Nick Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure.





“Building on the advancement of our initial candidate, our research and development team is advancing towards a second development candidate in the second quarter of 2025; a true pan-mutant inhibitor with a selectivity profile that augurs well for rendering all major PI3Ka mutants actionable.”







Business Highlights and Upcoming Anticipated Milestones











PIKture-01 trial Part A Monotherapy



– The Company has completed dose escalating and closed enrollment in Part A with dose limiting toxicities observed in only one patient to date and at the highest dose level. OnKure expects to provide a mature clinical update in the second half of 2025.









OnKure previously announced encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (“PK”) data from the part A single-agent arm of the PIKture-01 trial, with a data cut-off of October 28, 2024. These preliminary data showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no hyperglycemia, stomatitis, or rash observed. Additionally, only grade 1 treatment-related adverse events (“TRAEs”) were reported with no dose interruptions, delays, reductions, or discontinuations reported for any adverse events.











PIKture-01 Part B Fulvestrant Combination



– OnKure is actively enrolling patients in Part B of the PIKture-01 trial, evaluating OKI-219 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PI3Kα



H1047R



mutated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The Company is nearing the end of the dose escalation portion of Part B, with no dose limiting toxicities observed to date. OnKure expects to report initial combination data with fulvestrant in the second half of 2025. It is anticipated that the dose escalation portion of Part B will be completed at the time of the presentation.







Pan-mutant Program



– OnKure believes that to be truly “pan-mutant”, a candidate should be highly selective against each of the most common PI3Ka mutations with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. OnKure is targeting approximately 10-fold selectivity against each of the most common mutations (PI3Kα



H1047X



, PI3Kα



E542K



, and PI3Kα



E545K



) over wild type with its pan-mutant development candidate, which it expects to announce in the second quarter of 2025.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Cash and cash equivalents



were approximately $96.7 million as of March 31, 2025.







Research and development (R&D) expenses



were $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, clinical trial and outsourced manufacturing expenses, and outsourced research as OnKure seeks to advance multiple programs.







General and Administrative (G&A) expenses



were $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, and increases in legal expenses, board, consulting, and other professional service fees.







Net loss and net loss per share



for the first quarter of 2025 were $15.9 million and $1.19 per share, compared with $9.5 million, and $30.37 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.







About OnKure Therapeutics







OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3Kα



H1047R



inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.





For more information about OnKure, visit us at



www.onkure.com



and follow us on LinkedIn.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, OnKure’s current and potential future product candidates and programs, including OKI-219 and the pan-mutant program; OnKure’s ability to advance additional programs; expected milestones and timing of such milestones, including additional data for OKI-219 from the PIKture-01 trial, anticipated development candidate announcements and advancement of OnKure’s discovery stage programs; and statements regarding OnKure’s financial position, including its liquidity, cash runway and the sufficiency of its cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially” “will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.





We based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things, OnKure’s limited operating history; the significant net losses incurred since inception; the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the risk that actual uses of cash and cash equivalents differ from the assumptions underlying our expected cash runway; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, OnKure’s product candidates; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials for OnKure’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements, timing of regulatory reviews and approvals, and the potential that the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; OnKure’s limited resources; the risk of adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects; potential delays or difficulties in the enrollment or maintenance of patients in clinical trials; the decision to develop or seek strategic collaborations to develop OnKure’s current or future product candidates in combination with other therapies and the cost of combination therapies; OnKure’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the substantial competition OnKure faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; OnKure’s ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; developments relating to OnKure’s competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments and general market conditions; and those risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that OnKure files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.







Contact:







Dan Ferry





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com





















ONKURE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, unaudited)





















































March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

















































ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





96,661













$





110,761













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,511

















2,242













Total current assets













98,172

















113,003













Property and equipment, net













925

















1,025













Operating lease right-of-use asset













676

















770













Other assets













109

















109















Total assets











$





99,882













$





114,907















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





2,344













$





2,968













Accrued expenses













5,895

















7,026













Operating lease liabilities, current portion













546

















536













Total current liabilities













8,785

















10,530













Long-term operating lease liabilities













409

















549













Other long-term liabilities













40

















—















Total liabilities















9,234

















11,079













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Common stock, Class A, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 12,755,348 and 12,660,590 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













1

















1













Common stock, Class B, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 686,527 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













261,296

















258,551













Accumulated deficit













(170,649





)













(154,724





)











Total stockholders’ equity















90,648

















103,828















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





99,882













$





114,907



































































ONKURE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Operating expenses:































Research and development





$





13,012













$





8,566













General and administrative









3,988

















1,265













Total operating expenses









17,000

















9,831















Loss from operations











(17,000





)













(9,831





)









Other income:





























Interest income









1,075

















295















Net loss and comprehensive loss







$





(15,925





)









$





(9,536





)





































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:





























Basic and diluted





$





(1.19





)









$





(30.37





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic and diluted









13,424,335

















314,016











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.