OnKure Therapeutics Reports Progress on PIKture-01 Trial and Expands PI3Ka Franchise with Upcoming Development Candidate Announcement

OnKure Therapeutics updates on PIKture-01 trial progress, financial results, and expansion of PI3Ka programs, with milestones expected through 2026.

OnKure Therapeutics provided an update on its ongoing clinical trials and financial results for 2024, highlighting significant progress in their PI3Kα inhibitor programs. The PIKture-01 trial is set to release additional pharmacokinetic data, mature single-agent results, and initial combination therapy data in the second half of 2025, following promising preliminary findings in December 2024. The company is expanding its PI3Ka franchise to introduce a pan-mutant selective program, with a development candidate expected by Q2 2025. OnKure has reported $111 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient to support operations and clinical milestones through late 2026. The company aims to lead in developing precision oncology treatments, with its current focus on OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor.

Upcoming PIKture-01 trial update expected in the second half of 2025 could provide further validation for the company's lead candidate, OKI-219.

Expansion of the PI3Ka franchise demonstrates strategic growth, with a pan-mutant selective program anticipated to be announced in Q2 2025.

Strong cash position with $111 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing a runway to support ongoing clinical trials and milestones through Q4 2026.

Net loss increased significantly from $9.5 million in Q4 2023 to $17.4 million in Q4 2024, raising concerns about financial stability.

Operating expenses nearly doubled year-over-year, increasing from $9.9 million in Q4 2023 to $18.7 million in Q4 2024, which may indicate unsustainable cost management.

The company has a limited operating history and has reported significant net losses since inception, which casts doubt on its long-term viability and ability to raise additional capital.

What is the PIKture-01 trial update?

The PIKture-01 trial update, including additional PK data and combination data, is expected in the second half of 2025.

What data was reported in December 2024 for OnKure?

Encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data from the PIKture-01 trial was reported in December 2024.

When is the announcement for the pan-mutant program expected?

The pan-mutant development candidate is expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2025.

What is OnKure's financial status as of December 2024?

OnKure reported approximately $110.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient to fund operations through Q4 2026.

What were the research and development expenses for Q4 2024?

The R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.4 million, compared to $8.8 million in Q4 2023.

— PIKture-01 trial update including additional PK data, mature single agent and initial combination data expected in the second half of 2025; reported encouraging preliminary data in December 2024









— Expansion of PI3K





a





franchise to include a pan-mutant selective program; development candidate expected to be announced in Q2 2025









— $111M in cash and cash equivalents expected to be sufficient to fund operations through multiple PIKture-01 clinical readouts and anticipated milestones into Q4 2026







BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines in oncology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided recent business highlights.





“I am extremely pleased with the progress we made last year. With three PI3Ka inhibitor programs, including one in clinical development and a second development candidate expected next quarter, we are committed to developing product candidates that address the needs of patients who suffer from diseases implicated by PI3Ka, which is a key mediator in cancer growth signaling,” said Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure.





“The extensive expertise of our research and development team in discovering development candidates with favorable drug properties is our strength, and the entire OnKure team is contributing to the execution of our strategy. This year, we expect to report additional OKI-219 data from PIKture-01, announce our pan-mutant inhibitor program, and declare plans to initiate additional clinical trials,” concluded Dr. Saccomano.







Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Anticipated Milestones











PIKture-01 trial Part A Monotherapy



– In December 2024, OnKure announced encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (“PK”) data from the part A single-agent arm of PIKture-01 with a data cut-off of October 28, 2024. These preliminary data showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no hyperglycemia, stomatitis, or rash observed. Additionally, only grade 1 treatment-related adverse events (“TRAEs”) were reported with no dose interruptions, delays, reductions, or discontinuations reported for any adverse events. To date, OnKure has completed the enrollment of patients in the Part A monotherapy arm of PIKture-01 through the 1200 mg BID cohort level with no dose limiting toxicities observed in the completed cohorts. OnKure is currently enrolling the last cohort with a top dose of 1500 mg BID and enrollment in Part A is almost complete. OnKure expects to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2025.











PIKture-01 Part B Fulvestrant Combination



– In the fourth quarter of 2024, OnKure initiated patient dosing in Part B of the PIKture-01 trial, evaluating OKI-219 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PI3Kα



H1047R



mutated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. To date, OnKure has enrolled patients in the Part B fulvestrant combination arm of PIKTure-01 through the 900 mg BID cohort with no dose limiting toxicities observed for all completed cohorts through 600 mg BID and enrollment in the dose escalation portion of Part B is almost complete. OnKure expects to report initial combination data with fulvestrant in the second half of 2025.











Pan-mutant Program



– OnKure believes a PI3Kα “pan-mutant” inhibitor will need to demonstrate approximately 10-fold selectivity against each of the most common mutations (PI3Kα



H1047X



, PI3Kα



E542K



, and PI3Kα



E545K



) over wild type. OnKure expects to announce its pan-mutant development candidate in the second quarter of 2025.











Merger and Financing



– As previously announced, the merger between OnKure, Inc. and Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. closed on October 4, 2024. Concurrent with the closing of the merger, the company closed a $65 million financing, changed its name to OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 7, 2024 under the new ticker symbol “OKUR”.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Cash and cash equivalents



were approximately $110.8 million as of December 31, 2024.







Research and development (R&D) expenses



were $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase of $5.6 million was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in clinical trial and manufacturing related expenses in addition to $2.1 million of higher personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges.







General and Administrative (G&A) expenses



were $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase of $3.2 million was primarily driven by an increase in personnel-related costs of $2.0 million and an increase in consulting and professional service expenses of $1.2 million including, audit, tax, insurance, board of director compensation and other consulting expenses.







Net loss and net loss per share



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.4 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $9.5 million, or $30.14 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.







About OnKure Therapeutics







OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3Kα



H1047R



inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.





For more information about OnKure, visit us at



www.onkure.com



and follow us on LinkedIn.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, OnKure’s product candidates and programs, including OKI-219; the pan-mutant program; OnKure’s ability to advance additional programs; the expected milestones and timing of such milestones, including additional data for OKI-219 from the PIKture-01 trial, anticipated development candidate announcements and OnKure’s discovery stage programs; and statements regarding OnKure’s financial position, including its liquidity, cash runway and the sufficiency of its cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially” “will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.





We based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things, OnKure’s limited operating history; the significant net losses incurred since inception; the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the risk that actual uses of cash and cash equivalents differ from the assumptions underlying our expected cash runway; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, OnKure’s product candidates; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials for OnKure’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements and the potential that the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; OnKure’s limited resources; the risk of adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects; potential delays or difficulties in the enrollment or maintenance of patients in clinical trials; the decision to develop or seek strategic collaborations to develop OnKure’s current or future product candidates in combination with other therapies and the cost of combination therapies; OnKure’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the substantial competition OnKure faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; OnKure’s ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; developments relating to OnKure’s competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments and general market conditions; and those risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that OnKure files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.







ONKURE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets













(In thousands, unaudited)





























December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023









































Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$





110,761













$





29,876













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,242

















3,890













Total current assets













113,003

















33,766













Property and equipment, net













1,025

















1,432













Operating lease, right-of-use asset













770

















478













Other assets













109

















58













Total assets









$





114,907













$





35,734















Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities









$





9,994













$





7,077













Operating lease liabilities, current portion













536

















208













Total current liabilities













10,530

















7,285













Long-term operating lease liabilities













549

















466













Total liabilities













11,079

















7,751













Convertible preferred stock













—

















129,825













Stockholders’ equity (deficit)













103,828

















(101,842





)









Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)









$





114,907













$





35,734



























ONKURE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













Years Ended





















December 31,













December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Operating expenses:











































Research and development









$





14,361













$





8,825













$





43,795













$





32,115













General and administrative













4,338

















1,067

















10,591

















4,819













Total operating expenses













18,699

















9,892

















54,386

















36,934















Loss from operations















(18,699





)













(9,892





)













(54,386





)













(36,934





)









Total other income and (expense), net













1,257

















437

















1,713

















1,623















Net loss and comprehensive loss











$





(17,442





)









$





(9,455





)









$





(52,673





)









$





(35,311





)

















































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

































Basic and diluted









$





(1.37





)









$





(30.14





)









$





(15.28





)









$





(124.41





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic and diluted













12,774,553

















313,652

















3,447,071

















283,817











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.