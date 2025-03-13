Onity Group Inc. to Present at Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference on March 20, 2025

Onity Group announced participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 20, 2025, with presentations and one-on-ones.

Quiver AI Summary

Onity Group Inc. has announced that its CEO Glen Messina and CFO Sean O’Neil will present at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference on March 20, 2025, starting at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible live, and the company will also hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors that same day. Registration for these meetings is free and open to all. Additionally, an investor presentation will be available on Onity's shareholder relations page prior to the conference. Onity Group is a prominent financial services company specializing in mortgage servicing and originations, with significant operations both domestically and internationally since its establishment in 1988.

Potential Positives

Onity Group Inc. is participating in the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, providing a platform to showcase its financial performance and strategic direction to a broader audience of investors.

The participation of top executives, Glen Messina and Sean O’Neil, signals strong leadership engagement and transparency with investors, enhancing the company's credibility in the market.

The opportunity for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors promotes direct communication, which can strengthen investor relationships and potentially attract new investments.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Onity's presentation at the Sidoti Investor Conference?

Onity's presentation will take place on March 20, 2025, starting at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Sidoti Investor Conference presentation?

The presentation can be accessed live through a link provided by Onity during the conference.

Will Onity offer one-on-one meetings for investors?

Yes, Onity will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on March 20, 2025.

Is registration for investor meetings free?

Yes, registration for the one-on-one meetings is free and does not require being a Sidoti client.

Where can I find Onity's investor presentation materials?

The investor presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of Onity's shareholder relations page prior to the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Onity Group Inc.



(NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that Glen Messina, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 19-20, 2025.





The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025, and can be accessed live



here



. Onity will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, March 20, 2025. To register for the one-on-one meetings, visit



www.sidoti.com/events



. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.





An investor presentation will also be available on the “



Events & Presentations



” section of the Company’s shareholder relations page at



onitygroup.com



prior to the presentation on March 20, 2025.







About Onity Group







Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit



onitygroup.com



.







For Further Information Contact:







Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations





(561) 570-2969







shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.