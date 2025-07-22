Onity Group Inc. to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 5, 2025

Onity Group Inc. will host a conference call on August 5, 2025, to discuss Q2 results and business updates.

Onity Group Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 operating results and provide a business update. Interested participants can join by phone or via a live audio webcast on the company's Shareholder Relations page. An investor presentation will also be available prior to the call, and both audio and telephonic replays will be accessible following the call. Onity Group is a prominent non-bank financial services provider, specializing in mortgage servicing and reverse mortgage solutions, with a long-established presence in the industry since 1988.

Potential Positives

Onity Group Inc. is holding a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 operating results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company is providing an investor presentation in conjunction with the conference call, demonstrating its commitment to keeping investors informed and involved.

The replay options for the conference call and presentation ensure that all interested parties have access to important information, which can enhance investor relations.

Onity Group's announcement highlights its position as a leading non-bank financial services company, which is significant for potential investors looking for reputable firms in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss second quarter results may signal potential concerns regarding company performance that necessitate further explanation to investors.

The reliance on a public call to address operating results could indicate a lack of confidence in the financial stability or business strategies of the company.

FAQ

When is Onity's second quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access Onity's conference call?

You can access the call by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765, referencing the conference ID "Onity."

Where can I find the investor presentation for the conference call?

The investor presentation will be available on the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

A replay will be available on the website about two hours after the call and via phone after three hours.

What services does Onity Group provide?

Onity Group provides mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage.

$ONIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONIT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONIT forecast page.

$ONIT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Howlett from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Onity Group Inc.



(NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s second quarter 2025 operating results and provide a business update.





All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call; please reference the conference ID “Onity.” Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at



onitygroup.com



under Events and Presentations.





An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at



onitygroup.com



prior to the call.





A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately three hours following the call’s completion through August 19, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; please reference access code 11159308.







About Onity Group







Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit



onitygroup.com



.







For Further Information Contact:







Investors:





Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations





(561) 570-2969







shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com







Media:





Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications





(856) 917-0066







mediarelations@onitygroup.com





