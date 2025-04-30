Onity Group Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.1 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $30.1 million, or $3.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $249.8 million from $239.1 million last year.

Onity Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

