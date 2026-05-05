Onity Group Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.6 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $21.1 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $294.3 million from $249.8 million last year.

Onity Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.6 Mln. vs. $21.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $294.3 Mln vs. $249.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.