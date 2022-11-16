Ongoing Market Crisis Reminds of Six Business Principles For Major Crypto Companies To Follow

The second week of November proved to be quite challenging for the entire crypto market. Two major crises struck in quick succession over the last few months – the LUNA breakdown and the 3AC case. Both of these incidents eroded a large amount of liquidity along with the most crucial resource of the industry – user and investor trust. The latest blow was landed by the FTX exchange’s collapse, causing a chain reaction that is spilling out into a general market meltdown.

Technology is the only true asset of the cryptocurrency market – the thing that attracts users and institutions to leverage its characteristics and drive adoption. Certainly, some issues are impeding faster adoption rates from being achieved – the scalability dilemma, the security concerns, and the transaction throughput values. But all of them can be overcome through sufficient progress and research into the technology – a factor that can only be attained if interest in the technology on the part of the community remains stable.

Aggressive short-term growth strategy is a risky path

The market is witnessing a continued and uncontrolled phenomenon of PR on runaway burns. Massive amounts of liquidity that could have been devoted to R&D are being injected into marketing campaigns. The efforts made by most projects to drive as many users as possible to their platforms are certainly bearing fruit in the short run. But this is the approach of players who have no intention of sticking around on the market for long and have no faith in its ongoing development or viable future. A dead-end approach to short-term capitalization and gradual business wind down.

The most important lesson is that any complicated financial market needs an ultimate understanding of risks and responsibility in reducing them. This applies to the responsibility of project founders, auditing firms, regulators, and all the parties involved in market activity. A major red flag for investors, users, and regulators alike is the emergence of companies with short operation history that are rapidly making acquisitions, scaling, and raising investments. Two months later, such companies enter into questionable financial deals, implying overspending.

The fact that many of the projects that had bloated at such pace are now gone is testimony to the correctness of the long-term growth approach to market dominance and focus on sustainability, wise anti-crisis strategy and user-orientation.

No risky trading, questionable deals, and big donations

Running a business as large as a cryptocurrency exchange catering to over 27 million people requires prudent planning and foresight. But apart from vision, it also means sound financial management. And that philosophy must be founded on principles that are both prudent and based on common business sense:

Retain operating cash flows for at least two years in advance to make sure a company can remain liquid and sustain its workforce along with ongoing operations even throughout a protracted market downturn. Opt for healthy business growth based on product building and not on major investments and acquisitions. Avoid inheriting cumbersome structures and products that will require additional investments to yield returns or bear value. Brand budgets must never be allowed to bloat beyond control. It is vital to maintain a healthy balance between brand value and the expenses associated with maintaining such. Exclude loans and charitable donations in large amounts to either business partners or market players in need. Saving a failing enterprise is akin to feeding a black hole, and we believe that the funds loaned to such a failure can best be spent elsewhere. Leveraged risk trading operations are a forbidden topic in our view, as they not only endanger the reserves of the company, but also turn the trading platform into an attractive feeding ground for all manner of risk-loving and irresponsible traders.

And though we value our talents, we believe that strict control over company labor expenses is vital to make sure we spend only as much as we need to ensure the highest quality of services for our clients.

Greater transparency for the trust of users and a more sustainable future

The tragedy with FTX must serve as a reminder for all industry players that expansion and acquisitions are nothing but trifles in an industry that was originally designed for users and exists to serve them, not the other way around. Transparency is the ultimate benefit that can be derived from the FTX case – greater transparency for the entire industry.

The case of FTX once again reminded us of the importance to focus on users and continue to develop new services and products that will serve them and increase their level of convenience when working with digital assets. Technology must also be in greater focus, with new developments to be explored and tested in accordance with user demands based on experimental deployments and surveys.

Regulatory compliance is another crucial direction that must be respected and reinforced to make sure compliance with traditional regulatory requirements is respected. All financial supervisory authorities must also be relied upon for continuing to build trust between the authorities and the decentralized industry. Most importantly, it is essential to keep moving forward towards a non-custodial cryptocurrency environment, one that fosters the advent of Web3 and supports users’ strive to become independent and the owners of their personal information, data, and credentials.

The case of FTX is being added to a long and unsightly list of catastrophes battering the decentralized industry throughout 2022 alongside geopolitical and economic turmoil. Other such market disasters are unavoidable in the future, but we must all derive lessons from each case and apply them in everyday business operations and long-term planning.

Most importantly, all market participants must respect the market itself, formulate wise and viable business principles, and serve users. The next phase of market growth is just as inevitable and all efforts must currently be channeled at preparing for it and laying the framework for achieving a more sustainable, secure, and high-tech future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.