Onfolio Q1 Loss Widens, Revenues Fall 34% Y/Y Despite Cost Cuts

Shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc. ONFO have declined 23.3% since reporting its first-quarter 2026 results, significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s 1.2% return. The stock has fared even worse over the past month, falling 50% against a 4% advance for the broader market index.

Onfolio reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.87 million, down 33.6% from $2.81 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was led by weakness in both service and product-related revenue streams.

Net loss widened to $2.57 million from $0.81 million a year earlier, while net loss attributable to Onfolio widened to $2.52 million from $0.79 million. Loss per common share expanded to 45 cents from 18 cents in the prior-year period. Gross profit fell 46.2% to $918,135 from $1.71 million and the gross margin contracted to 49% from 61%.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Onfolio Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Onfolio Holdings Inc. Quote

Revenue Trends & Operating Performance

Revenue declines were broad-based across the company’s portfolio. Service revenues decreased 13.2% year over year to $1.56 million, while product sales revenues plunged 69.8% to $307,127. Revenues generated from website management increased to $991,103 from $941,465, but advertising and content revenues fell to $568,635 from $855,130. Digital product sales experienced the steepest decline to $276,004 from $927,820.

The company’s B2B segment generated revenues of $1.52 million, down from $1.69 million a year earlier, while B2C revenues fell sharply to $345,037 from $1.12 million. The B2C segment remained profitable at the operating level, producing operating income of $97,378, although this was below the prior-year level of $228,158. Meanwhile, the B2B segment reported an operating loss of $111,897 compared with a loss of $50,545 in the prior-year quarter.

Operating expenses declined 29.7% to $1.75 million from $2.49 million, primarily reflecting lower selling, general and administrative costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 40.5% to $1.32 million, partially offset by an increase in professional fees to $430,704 from $237,905. Despite lower operating expenses, the company recorded an operating loss of $833,355 versus $785,541 a year ago.

Factors Affecting Quarterly Results

Several non-operating items weighed heavily on earnings. Interest expenses surged, contributing to net interest expenses of $973,750 from $100,720 in the prior-year period. The company also incurred a $674,157 loss related to changes in the fair value of digital assets, a $71,392 loss from changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities and $129,007 impairment charges related to investments. These items were partially offset by a $107,794 gain on the sale of subsidiary assets.

Cash and cash equivalents declined to $841,804 as of March 31, 2026, from $2.18 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities increased substantially to $843,404 from $145,049 in the prior-year quarter.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Dominic Wells said that the company intentionally accepted lower revenues in exchange for improved operating efficiency. He highlighted reduced advertising spending at Proofread Anywhere, which lowered sales but improved margins, and a 30% reduction in operating expenses within the B2B division as Onfolio continued consolidating agency operations.

Management emphasized its ongoing transition to an AI-driven operating model. According to Wells, RevenueZen’s operating expenses declined more than 40%, while the operating margin nearly doubled following restructuring under the company’s AgencyCo framework. The company plans to extend this approach across additional portfolio businesses through overhead consolidation, AI-enabled process improvements and a focus on revenue-generating activities.

Strategic Outlook

Management outlined acquisition targets and growth objectives. The company said that it reactivated its acquisition program and aims to acquire businesses contributing between $5 million and $10 million in aggregate annual adjusted EBITDA before the end of 2026. Management also noted that its acquisition pipeline currently represents $15-$20 million of potential EBITDA opportunities.

Other Developments

During the quarter and subsequent period, Onfolio announced several strategic developments. The company secured a $100-million equity financing facility in April 2026 to support its acquisition strategy and reported that it regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on May 1, 2026. Management expects to announce additional acquisition-related developments in the near future as it seeks to expand its portfolio of online businesses.

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