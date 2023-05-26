News & Insights

Onfolio Holdings Up After Launching AI Tool

May 26, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO) are rising more than 70% Friday morning at $2.00.

The company today announced the launch of a generative AI search tool for its subsidiary, MightyDeals.com.

Mighty Deals is a free daily deals website, which offers deals on quality fonts, templates, apps, add-ons, plug-ins, ebooks, icons, and more.

By adding AI powered search on MightyDeals.com, customers can use plain language to describe what they are looking to buy, the company said.

ONFO has been trading in the range of $1.0500 - $3.6600 in the last 52 weeks.

