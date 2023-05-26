Onfolio Holdings Up After Launching AI Tool

(RTTNews) - Shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO) are rising more than 70% Friday morning at $2.00.

The company today announced the launch of a generative AI search tool for its subsidiary, MightyDeals.com.

Mighty Deals is a free daily deals website, which offers deals on quality fonts, templates, apps, add-ons, plug-ins, ebooks, icons, and more.

By adding AI powered search on MightyDeals.com, customers can use plain language to describe what they are looking to buy, the company said.

ONFO has been trading in the range of $1.0500 - $3.6600 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.