Onfolio's Pace Generative partners with ThriveCart for a webinar on Generative Engine Optimization, attracting significant attendee interest.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, and ThriveCart to host a live webinar focused on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The webinar, titled "How to 10X Your Traffic from ChatGPT," attracted nearly 200 attendees and featured Onfolio’s CEO Dom Wells as the presenter. This initiative underscores Pace Generative's emerging role as a leader in the AI visibility sector, aiding brands in enhancing their online presence through platforms such as ChatGPT and Google AI. The webinar replay is available on ThriveCart’s YouTube channel. Pace Generative employs a combination of traditional and innovative techniques to optimize visibility for businesses leveraging AI answer engines.

Pace Generative's partnership with ThriveCart to deliver a free webinar highlights their growing reputation as a thought leader in the emerging field of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

The webinar attracted close to 200 live attendees, indicating strong market interest and demand for insights on optimizing traffic from AI platforms like ChatGPT.

The collaboration with a trusted platform like ThriveCart enhances Onfolio's visibility and strengthens its position in the AI and digital marketing space.

Providing free educational content helps establish Pace Generative as an authority, potentially leading to increased customer engagement and future business opportunities.

Partnership with ThriveCart may indicate a lack of innovation or differentiation in their offerings, as the company is relying on external platforms for visibility and engagement.

The company emphasizes forward-looking statements, suggesting reliance on predictions that may not materialize, which could undermine investor confidence if actual results deviate significantly.

The generic nature of the webinar content may not provide substantial value-add, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their approach to educating potential customers in a competitive landscape.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, recently partnered with ThriveCart to deliver a live webinar on the emerging field of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).





ThriveCart, a leading online checkout and sales platform trusted by thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses, invited Pace Generative to educate its user base through a free webinar titled



“How to 10X Your Traffic from ChatGPT.”



The session was led by Onfolio’s CEO Dom Wells and drew strong interest, attracting close to 200 live attendees, underscoring the growing demand for GEO insights and solutions.





Pace Generative is rapidly establishing itself as a thought leader and innovator in the AI visibility space, helping brands capitalize on exposure through platforms like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews.





A full replay of the webinar is available for free on ThriveCart’s YouTube channel at:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQDWAGTXC9E









About Pace Generative LLC







Pace Generative helps brands increase their visibility and traffic from AI answer engines, such as Google AI overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Grok. By using traditional content marketing, SEO, and PR techniques, along with new proprietary methods, the Pace team helps optimize businesses for generative engine optimization (GEO). For more information, visit



www.pacegenerative.com



.







About ThriveCart







ThriveCart is the leading sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers 60,000 businesses that have generated over $6 billion in lifetime sales. For more information, visit www.thrivecart.com.







About Onfolio Holdings Inc.







Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership—or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio’s in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit





www







.







onfolio.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Company Contact:







Investor Communications





Onfolio Holdings Inc.









Investors@Onfolio.com







