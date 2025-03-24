Onfolio Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 per Share on Series A Preferred Stock

Onfolio Holdings declared a $0.75 quarterly dividend on series A preferred stock, payable on March 31, 2025.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for its series A preferred stock, payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 25, 2025. The company has consistently paid dividends on these shares since January 2020. Onfolio specializes in acquiring and managing a diverse range of online businesses that exhibit stable cash flows and growth potential, optimizing them to add value. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has a consistent history of paying quarterly dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares since January 2020, indicating reliability and a solid cash flow position.

The announcement reinforces Onfolio's strategic focus on acquiring and managing online businesses in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, which may attract further investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily reliant on its regular dividend payments, which may raise concerns regarding sustainability if future cash flows become unstable.

The mention of forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty about the company's future performance, highlighting potential risks that could negatively impact its operational outlook.

FAQ

When is the dividend payment for Onfolio's preferred stock?

The dividend payment is scheduled for March 31, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared quarterly dividend?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend from Onfolio?

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

How long has Onfolio been paying dividends on Series A Preferred Shares?

Onfolio has been paying quarterly dividends since January 2020.

What type of businesses does Onfolio acquire?

Onfolio acquires online businesses with long-term growth potential and stable cash flows.

$ONFO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ONFO stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Onfolio Holdings Inc.



(Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on the outstanding shares of the Company's series A preferred stock.





The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.





The Company has been paying quarterly dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares every quarter since January 2020.







About Onfolio Holdings







Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.





www







.







onfolio.com





for more information.







Safe Harbor Statement







The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







