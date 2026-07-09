Onfolio Eyes Industrial Gas Market With Paramount Helium Deal

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Paramount Helium LLC for a proposed combination that would establish ONFO in the global industrial gas market, valued at approximately $122 billion. As part of the transaction, Paramount Helium has agreed to terms with the secured creditors of Proton Green, LLC to acquire the senior debt position secured by Proton Green's helium and carbon dioxide assets in North America.

Arizona Assets at the Center of the Deal

The proposed transaction focuses on assets located within the St. Johns Unit in northeastern Arizona. According to the company, the resource contains an estimated recoverable volume of more than 20 billion cubic feet of helium, making it approximately 10 times larger than the recently privatized U.S. Federal Helium Reserve and among the largest helium resources in North America.

If successfully developed, the company believes that the project could establish a world-class position in the global helium market while becoming the largest single source of production in the North American merchant carbon dioxide market.

Growing Strategic Importance of Helium

The announcement comes as helium gains increasing strategic significance in the United States. The company noted that recent disruptions to helium production in Qatar, which accounts for about one-third of the global supply, have highlighted the risks associated with the dependence on concentrated foreign sources.

Although helium is not currently included on the U.S. Geological Survey's official critical minerals list, the company said that it is widely regarded by industry participants and policymakers as a strategically important resource due to its role in semiconductor manufacturing, national defense, aerospace applications and emerging quantum computing technologies. Onfolio believes that a domestically controlled resource such as the St. Johns Unit could help address these supply-chain concerns.

Helium-3 Resource Adds Potential Upside

Beyond conventional helium reserves, independent analysis has identified the St. Johns Dome as containing the largest identified terrestrial resource of helium-3, a rare isotope used in quantum computing, neutron detection equipment for tracking nuclear materials, and certain nuclear fusion technologies.

The assessment estimates more than 50 kilograms of helium-3 within the core development area. The company stated that the isotope has an expected sales value of $10-$20 million per kilogram, indicating significant upside in addition to the overall helium resources.

Management Highlights Long-Term Opportunity

Commenting on the agreement, Onfolio’s chief executive officer, Dominic Wells, said that the company is proud to have identified and negotiated the opportunity with Paramount Helium. He added that Onfolio's investor base, Nasdaq listing, clean capital structure and access to capital provide a compelling platform to pursue what the company considers a world-class opportunity.

Wells said that the proposed combination offers exceptional long-term upside as the companies work to unlock the commercial value of the Arizona assets and create sustained shareholder value.

Focus on Commercial Development

Paramount Helium’s chief executive officer, Steven Looper, said that the company intends to build on the foundation established by Onfolio and develop a revenue-generating, cash-flow-positive industrial gas business.

Looper also pointed to potential demand from semiconductor manufacturers with operations in Phoenix, AZ, as well as leading space exploration companies in the western United States. He noted that the project's proximity to these industrial consumers could position the company as a strategic supplier as helium production scales.

In addition to helium, Looper said that the quality, quantity and location of the resources could support large-scale users of food and beverage-grade carbon dioxide in the region. He added that the company's immediate focus is on developing and commercializing the assets.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.