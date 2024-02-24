Onex (ONEXF) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 89.47

The average one-year price target for Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) has been revised to 89.47 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 84.74 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.09 to a high of 97.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.03% from the latest reported closing price of 76.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onex. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEXF is 0.29%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.14% to 5,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 519K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 259K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.