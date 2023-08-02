Onex (ONEXF) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 70.84

The average one-year price target for Onex (OTC:ONEXF) has been revised to 70.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of 63.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.03 to a high of 79.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.52% from the latest reported closing price of 60.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onex. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEXF is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.21% to 7,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 84.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 49.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 15.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.