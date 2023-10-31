Onex (ONEXF) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 77.93

The average one-year price target for Onex (OTC:ONEXF) has been revised to 77.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 70.84 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.14 to a high of 83.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.31% from the latest reported closing price of 54.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onex. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEXF is 0.26%, an increase of 31.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 7,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 84.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 49.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 9.00% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 33.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 87.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

