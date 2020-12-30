Markets

Onex Acquires Falcon Investment Advisors

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO) said Wednesday that it has acquired Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC, U.S. private credit manager.

Falcon provides private credit financing solutions and has US$3.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. It employs an opportunistic approach to mezzanine and other direct lending investments for U.S. middle market companies. With this transaction, Onex Credit will have over $16 billion of alternative credit assets under management.

The company noted that current members of the Falcon investment team will continue to be responsible for the investments of existing and future funds, with the support of the Onex Credit platform and team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular