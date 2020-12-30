Onex Acquires Falcon Investment Advisors

(RTTNews) - Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO) said Wednesday that it has acquired Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC, U.S. private credit manager.

Falcon provides private credit financing solutions and has US$3.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. It employs an opportunistic approach to mezzanine and other direct lending investments for U.S. middle market companies. With this transaction, Onex Credit will have over $16 billion of alternative credit assets under management.

The company noted that current members of the Falcon investment team will continue to be responsible for the investments of existing and future funds, with the support of the Onex Credit platform and team.

