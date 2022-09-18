Onewo Space-Tech launches $783 mln Hong Kong IPO

Chinese property services firm Onewo Space-Tech Service has launched Hong Kong's largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2022 as it aims to raise up to HK$6.15 billion ($783.54 million), regulatory filings showed.

The company, a division of developer China Vanke Co Ltd 2202.HK, has set a price range of HK$47.1 to $HK52.7 a piece for the sale of 116.74 million shares.

The shares represent 10% of Onewo's share capital, according to a term sheet, and the price range values Onewo at $7 to $7.8 billion.

Companies have raised just $2.42 billion in IPOs in Hong Kong in the year to date, Refinitiv data showed, versus $23.76 billion in 2021, following a year of Sino-U.S. tension and a tightening regulatory environment in China.

Onewo's transaction will become Hong Kong's largest IPO of 2022, eclipsing that of Huitongda Network Co Ltd 9878.HK which raised $297 million in February.

The two largest deals in Hong Kong this year - China Tourism Duty Free Corp's 1880.HK $2.1 billion share sale and Tianqi Lithium's 9696.HK $1.7 billion sale - were secondary listings as both firms are listed in mainland China.

China Vanke, the country's second-largest property developer by sales, owns 62.9% of Onewo, Onewo's regulatory filings showed.

The size of the deal was scaled back after Onewo had hoped to raise up to $2 billion as global financial markets remain volatile, people with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The Hang Seng property services and management index .HSPSM is down 44.3% in 2022, as a result China's ongoing property sector weakness.

Onewo said it has six cornerstone investors - led by China's Mixed Ownership Reform Fund, China Chengtong Investment and UBS Asset Management - which have subscribed for up to $280 million worth of the shares on sale.

A final price for the sale will be set on Sept. 22 and public trading of the shares is due to start on Sept. 29.

($1 = 7.8490 Hong Kong dollars)

