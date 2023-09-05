Onewo Inc. - Class H (HKG:2602) Price Target Decreased by 10.09% to 45.75

The average one-year price target for Onewo Inc. - Class H (HKG:2602) has been revised to 45.75 / share. This is an decrease of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 50.89 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 73.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.76% from the latest reported closing price of 29.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onewo Inc. - Class H. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2602 is 1.05%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 1,159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 783K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EICGX - Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund Class I holds 371K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPOS - Renaissance International IPO ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSEE - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2602 by 32.77% over the last quarter.

