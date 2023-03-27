US Markets

OneWeb-Eutelsat set for secondary London listing - The Times

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 27, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - A combined company of London's OneWeb and French satellite firm Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA is set to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, a move that could help recover Britain's status as a hotspot for tech listings, The Times reported on Tuesday.

A secondary listing was a commitment negotiated by ministers as part of plans for OneWeb to merge with Eutelsat, the newspaper reported, quoting Indian billionaire investor and OneWeb's executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The companies had announced a deal to merge last year, when OneWeb was valued at $3.4 billion.

London is facing the risk of losing its appeal for stock-market listings. Earlier this month, UK chip designer Arm announced its decision to list only in New York, triggering calls for faster reforms to help the capital's financial district compete better in global tech listings.

Eutelsat and OneWeb did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.