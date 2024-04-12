OneWater (ONEW) Set to Acquire Garden State Yacht Sales

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Garden State Yacht Sales, a full-service marina and boat dealer located in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.



This transaction aligns with ONEW’s strategic growth objectives, aiding it to expand its market reach in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Also, this buyout is likely to enhance OneWater’s new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.



The company is optimistic about the buyout as it believes this will increase its market position in the Mid-Atlantic US, given the prime location of Garden State Yacht Sales.

Inorganic Strategies Boost Growth

OneWater is intently focusing on the efficient execution of its strategic growth objectives, thus fostering its growth prospects given the backdrop of an improving economy. The primary growth objective of the company includes the acquisition and operations of leading marine dealerships across North America. This offers the company with new and pre-owned boats, repair and maintenance services, parts and accessories, and finance and insurance products.



By focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions, ONEW can expand its footprint across the landmass and enhance its product offerings, thus catering to the ever-changing needs of its customers. The company is actively seeking new opportunities to acquire dealerships in attractive marine markets and make them a part of its growing organization.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this premium recreational boat dealer have gained 12% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s 11.8% growth. The company has been quite likely benefiting from its acquisition-led growth strategy, which is expected to boost its growth prospects in the upcoming period.

OneWater currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



