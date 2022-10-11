OneWater Marine To Acquire Harbor View Marine - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Harbor View Marine, one of the Gulf Coast's largest locally owned dealerships. The company said the acquisition will further expand its footprint on the Gulf Coast and is expected to enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.

Harbor View Marine is a family-owned and operated business with an on-water marina in Pensacola, FL and roadside location in Orange Beach, AL. It generated approximately $21 million in sales over the past twelve months.

