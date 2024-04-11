OneWater Marine To Acquire Garden State Yacht Sales

(RTTNews) - OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Garden State Yacht Sales. The acquisition strengthens its presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneWater will acquire the net assets of the operation, including inventory, for minimal capital outlay. Garden State generated approximately $14.0 million in sales in 2023.

Garden State Yacht Sales is a full-service marina and boat dealer located in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ offering brands such as Bennington, Cobia, Everglades, Pathfinder, Twin Vee, Aquasport and Pursuit.

In addition to being one of the largest parts and accessories retailers in the state of New Jersey, Garden State's specialized services include maintenance and repair, winterization, and storage.

