News & Insights

Markets
ONEW

OneWater Marine To Acquire Garden State Yacht Sales

April 11, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Garden State Yacht Sales. The acquisition strengthens its presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneWater will acquire the net assets of the operation, including inventory, for minimal capital outlay. Garden State generated approximately $14.0 million in sales in 2023.

Garden State Yacht Sales is a full-service marina and boat dealer located in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ offering brands such as Bennington, Cobia, Everglades, Pathfinder, Twin Vee, Aquasport and Pursuit.

In addition to being one of the largest parts and accessories retailers in the state of New Jersey, Garden State's specialized services include maintenance and repair, winterization, and storage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONEW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.