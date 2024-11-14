OneWater Marine sees FY25 adjusted EPS $1.00-$2.00, consensus $2.73

For fiscal full year 2025, OneWater anticipates revenue to be in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion, consensus $1.89 billion, and dealership same-store sales to be up low single digits. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $80 million to $110 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $2.00.

