OneWater Marine sees FY25 adjusted EPS $1.00-$2.00, consensus $2.73

November 14, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

For fiscal full year 2025, OneWater anticipates revenue to be in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion, consensus $1.89 billion, and dealership same-store sales to be up low single digits. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $80 million to $110 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $2.00.

