ONEWATER MARINE -REDH Earnings Results: $ONEW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONEWATER MARINE -REDH ($ONEW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $483,520,000, missing estimates of $507,672,533 by $-24,152,533.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ONEW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ONEWATER MARINE -REDH Insider Trading Activity

ONEWATER MARINE -REDH insiders have traded $ONEW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONEW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP AUSTIN JR. SINGLETON (CEO - See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 72,146 shares for an estimated $1,304,252 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. J STEVEN ROY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,625

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ONEWATER MARINE -REDH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of ONEWATER MARINE -REDH stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.