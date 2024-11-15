OneWater Marine price target lowered to $31 from $34 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Drew Crum lowered the firm’s price target on OneWater Marine (ONEW) to $31 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q4 results that missed Street estimates with year-over-year declines reflecting challenging market conditions that were compounded by the effects of Hurricane Helene. Preliminary guidance for FY25 suggests some caution to start the year, and thus the firm has reduced estimates, but the firm cites expectations for improving trends by the second half and the shares trading near multi-year lows for maintaining its Buy rating.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ONEW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.