OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a decline of 63.3% from $1.28 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $424.2 million, suggesting a rise of 6.7% year over year.

Factors to Note

ONEW’s quarterly results are likely to be driven by strong pre-owned boat sales and service, parts and other sales from acquired businesses. An increase in average unit price of new and pre-owned boats and acquisition strategy also bode well. Emphasis on technological investments and inventory planning tools coupled with good retail demand augur well. However, high costs are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new boat revenues is pegged at $249 million, implying a 5.5% gain year over year. The consensus estimate for pre-owned boat and service parts, and other revenues is pegged at $72 million and $94 million, hinting at 7.5% and 16% growth year over year, respectively. The consensus estimate for revenues from finance & insurance income is at $12.7 million, indicating a dip of 0.3% year over year.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

OneWater Marine Inc. price-eps-surprise | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for OneWater Marine this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: OneWater Marine has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: OneWater Marine has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Buy).

