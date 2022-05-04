OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 5. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a positive earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.09 per share, indicating an improvement of 14.2% from $1.83 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $409.3 million, suggesting growth of 24.2% year over year.

Factors to Note

The company's second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from an increase in the average unit price of new and pre-owned boats. The company's acquisition strategy continues to drive earnings. Strength in ski wakes, pontoons, saltwater fish, runabouts, and yachts across all categories and geographies might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's performance.



An increase in service, parts and other sales, and acquisitions may have contributed to the second-quarter performance. Emphasis on technological investments and inventory planning tools coupled with good retail demand also bode well. For fiscal 2022, the company expects same-store sales to be up high-single digits.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new boat revenues is pegged at $278 million, suggesting growth of 16% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for pre-owned boat and service parts and other revenues stands at $67 million and $49 million, up from the prior-year quarter revenues of $56.1 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Revenues from finance & insurance income are pegged at $14.6 million, indicating an improvement of 23.7% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for OneWater Marine this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: OneWater Marine has an Earnings ESP of -3.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Golden Entertainment have gained 35% in the past year. GDEN's earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 204.7%.



Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Callaway have declined 24.6% in the past year. ELY's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,047.2%.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +9.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Penn National have declined 17.7% in the past three months. PENN's earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 6.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

