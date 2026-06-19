OneWater Marine (ONEW) Surges 5.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

OneWater Marine (ONEW) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $11.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of OneWater Marine moved higher following a sharp decline in global oil prices, driven by easing geopolitical tensions and progress in international peace negotiations. For a major marine retailer, lower oil prices provide a dual benefit by reducing freight and inventory logistics costs while lowering boat ownership expenses for consumers. Together, these factors can support demand for recreational boating products and services.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19%. Revenues are expected to be $554.5 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OneWater Marine, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ONEW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OneWater Marine is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. One other stock in the same industry, Clarus Corporation (CLAR), finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $3.13. CLAR has returned 4.7% over the past month.

Clarus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -66.7%. Clarus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.