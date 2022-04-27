OneWater Marine (ONEW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed at $30.44, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OneWater Marine as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, OneWater Marine is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.3 million, up 24.18% from the prior-year quarter.

ONEW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.98% and +39.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. OneWater Marine currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, OneWater Marine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

