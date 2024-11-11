OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from OneWater Marine (ONEW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating a decline of 81% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $417.8 million, representing a decrease of 7.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific OneWater Marine metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- New boat' should arrive at $241.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service, parts & other' will reach $79.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Finance & insurance income' will likely reach $12.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Pre-owned boat' will reach $88.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- New boat' to come in at $41.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.90 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Service, parts & other' at $31.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.86 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Finance & insurance income' reaching $12.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.04 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat' should come in at $17.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.21 million.



OneWater Marine shares have witnessed a change of +12.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ONEW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)

