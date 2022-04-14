OneWater Marine (ONEW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed at $31.59, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.47% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OneWater Marine as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 12.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $407.6 million, up 23.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.54% and +38.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OneWater Marine currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneWater Marine has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that OneWater Marine is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ONEW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

