OneWater Marine (ONEW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed at $34.45, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 35.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OneWater Marine as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 12.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $407.6 million, up 23.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.54% and +37.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OneWater Marine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneWater Marine has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.2.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

