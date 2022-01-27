OneWater Marine (ONEW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed the most recent trading day at $47.53, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OneWater Marine as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, OneWater Marine is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $255.78 million, up 19.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.09% and +26.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher within the past month. OneWater Marine is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, OneWater Marine is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ONEW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.