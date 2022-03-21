OneWater Marine (ONEW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed at $38.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.65% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OneWater Marine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 12.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $407.6 million, up 23.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.54% and +37.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OneWater Marine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, OneWater Marine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.65.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

