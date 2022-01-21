OneWater Marine (ONEW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed at $47.88, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

OneWater Marine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, OneWater Marine is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $255.78 million, up 19.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +16.09% and +26.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher. OneWater Marine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note OneWater Marine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.46, so we one might conclude that OneWater Marine is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.