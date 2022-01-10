OneWater Marine (ONEW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

OneWater Marine (ONEW) closed the most recent trading day at $55.05, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

OneWater Marine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $255.78 million, up 19.48% from the year-ago period.

ONEW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.09% and +24.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneWater Marine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher within the past month. OneWater Marine is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note OneWater Marine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.86, which means OneWater Marine is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.