OneWater Marine Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONEW) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

OneWater Marine Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONEW) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

OneWater Marine certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is OneWater Marine's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as OneWater Marine's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 49% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 56% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 3.6% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that OneWater Marine's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On OneWater Marine's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that OneWater Marine maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware OneWater Marine is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of OneWater Marine's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

