OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, and welcome to OneWater Marine's fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call today by Austin Singleton, chief executive officer; and Anthony Aisquith, president and chief operating officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made by management in this morning's conference call regarding OneWater Marine and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, the company cautions you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that might affect future results are discussed in the company's earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section on the company's website and in its filings with the SEC. The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made except as required by law. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Austin Singleton, who will begin with a few opening remarks. Austin?

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jack, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. Across the board, we delivered exceptional results for the second quarter of 2022 and outperformed the industry. Same-store sales increased 8% on top of the incredible 57% comp in the prior year. Our results reaffirm the strength of our proprietary technology, scale and access to our global inventory tool, and proven acquisition model that allows us to outperform.

But most importantly, the enthusiasm and persistence of our team to leave no stone unturned led to this record quarter. Revenue for the quarter increased 34% to $442 million, despite the industrywide supply chain bottleneck impacting OEM production. Importantly, we saw this flow through to the bottom line with adjusted EBITDA growing 65% to $66 million for the quarter. Contributing to those amazing achievements, I want to highlight the significant increase in our higher margin service, parts, and other revenue, which was up a whopping 178% versus the prior year period.

Our emphasis on building out the higher margin stable revenue streams is really coming to light with the addition of T-H Marine. As this portion of our business grows, we become less exposed to typical cyclicality of the new boat market. While we are not seeing any signs of the demand abating, we believe OneWater is in a strong position regardless of where we are in any given cycle. As aggressive as we have been with our acquisitions, we hold less than 4% of the total market share.

In such a fragmented market, we have a long runway to capitalize on our winning strategy and post acquisition synergies. This proven strategy in synergies gives us a very healthy run rate EBITDA of $240 million that could easily grow in excess of $275 million as synergies take form over the next 24 months. Looking at the larger recreational sector, the marine industry stands to benefit from the migration of populations moving on or near the water. When someone sells their waterfront home and consequently their pre-owned boat, someone else swoops in and buys the home, and of course, of the new boat.

In the end, we see this turn as a net positive as more boaters enter the lifestyle. In the more immediate term, we are preparing for the summer selling season as demand continues to accelerate alongside the warmer weather. April was another great month with positive same store sales and we are encouraged by a strong start. [Inaudible] to some of our more recent acquisitions, we close to tuck-in parts and accessories deals this quarter and closed a large dealership transaction in early April.

Denison Yachting ranked number one in Superyacht Sales for three consecutive years is an outstanding addition to our list of strategic acquisitions. To Denison, we significantly extend our customer reach in the Superyacht category as well as improve our service offerings such as Denison Yacht Charter and Management Services, which have experienced record growth since 2019. These services coupled with the brokerage sales, will continue to sport a higher gross margin profile in the future as new boat margins find a new normal, which we expect to happen in the next couple of years. Denison has an exciting opportunity for us, and we look forward to bolstering our combined leadership position in the space.

As a part of our corporate acquisition and diversification strategy, we have established a target to complete 2 to 4 parts in service acquisitions per year, primarily through our acquisition engine T-H Marine. In addition, we are also targeting to complete 46 dealership acquisitions per year. These transactions continue to add significant shareholder value and are a key ingredient to OneWater's competitive strengths. The quality of our acquisition platform, robust pipeline, and the ability to add true synergistic value is truly unmatched.

These transactions will continue to leverage OneWater's expertise and platform to efficiently scale, yielding a true, remarkable shareholder return for years to come. In addition to acquisitions, we recognize an opportunity to return cash to shareholders and make strategic investments in what we view as a very undervalued asset OneWater. This quarter, we announced our first ever stock repurchase program with an authorization of up to $50 million. Considering our current market valuation against our growth outlook, on a cash return perspective, stock repurchasing can be as accretive as a dealership acquisition with no integration or operational risk.

With the program in place, we can now weigh the opportunity against deals, giving us another tool in our tool belt to drive value to our shareholders'. With that, I will turn it over to Anthony to discuss the business operations.

Anthony Aisquith -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Austin. Strong demand from the beginning of the year carried into the second quarter, despite typical winter seasonality. Our SSI data showed a decline for the industry. Our customers are out in our stores shopping for their next boat with no signs of slowing down.

Boats are flying off the lot in many cases before they even arrive. Our team is doing an excellent job leveraging our technology to pull boats in every which way to satisfy customer demand. In fact, pre-sold inventory remains elevated at almost double the level in the prior year period. At the same time, we are continuing to add amazing dealers to our portfolio that are utilizing our global inventory to help fuel their outperformance.

For example, Walker Marine, which we acquired in December of 2020, has more than doubled its pre acquisition EBITDA in the last 12 months. While recently acquired dealers are doing an extraordinary job in pulling from our global inventory, this does put some pressure on the same store sales calculation, which could cause some choppiness over the next few quarters. However, we have an incredible business model with proven performance, and a great position within our sector. And we're very confident in our yearly same-store sales guide.

Our advanced inventory tools allows us to work efficiently around the low inventories. We can hold less assets in the store, reducing our floor costs and supporting a higher margin profile, while still providing for our customers. The business model drove a 530 basis point increase in gross margins for the quarter compared to the prior year. Over the last few quarters, we have focused on building inventories in preparation for the summer selling season.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, we held 293 million of inventory, an increase of 107 million compared to the prior year period. The increase in our global inventory was partially driven by many of our acquisitions coming online, tempered by some of our highest performing dealers, which are able to pull from our global inventory to help meet the strong demand in the quarter. The seasonal increase was expected, but it does not take inventory back to the level needed for the upcoming selling season. Of course, the industry continues to face challenges in supply chain, but as we have demonstrated over the last several quarters, our exclusive technology and strong vendor relations will allow us to navigate the environment in an efficient manner.

While we still expect macro and challenges to persist, it is unclear when the supply chain environment will normalize. In either environment, we feel confident about our position to continue our outperformance with these tools at our disposal. We also stand to benefit from our emphasis on growing the high margin, less typical parts and service businesses, which should continue to provide stable and enhanced profitability moving forward. Moving on to our marketing activities, we continue our balanced strategy between both shows and local dealer sponsored events.

This quarter represented the second year when most regional and local winner shows were canceled. Based on our results year-to-date, it appears our customer engagement, marketing, and local events are more than compensating for the cancelations. Moving forward, we will continue to be innovative with our marketing in the midst of elevated demand. Customers are out there shopping and we're getting them boat as fast as we can.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jack to go over the financials in more detail.

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Anthony. Second quarter revenue increased 34% to $442 million from $329.6 million in the prior year quarter, fueled by a significant increase in Park Service and other revenue, and an 8% increase in same-store sales. New boat sales grew 21% to $290 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2022, and pre-owned boat sales increased 35% to $75.9 million. We continue to benefit from our diversification strategy in growing the higher margin parts of our business, which contributed substantially to our results in the quarter.

Finance and insurance revenue increased 27% to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Service parts and other sales climbed 178% to $61.3 million, driven by the contributions from our recently acquired businesses. Gross profit increased 61% to $142.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $88.8 million in the prior year, primarily driven by the increase in gross margin of new and pre-owned sales, and the fundamental mix shift toward the higher margin, service parts, and other sales. Gross profit margin increased 530 basis points to 32.2% compared to 26.9% in the prior year.

Second quarter 2022 Selling, General and Administrative expenses increased to $75.5 million from $48.3 million. SG&A as a percentage of sales bumped up to 17% from 15% in the prior year. This increase in SG&A as a percentage of sales was due mainly to higher variable personnel costs driven by the increased level of profitability compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income increased 53% to $59.4 million, compared to $38.7 million in the prior year, driven by an increase in gross profit, primarily offset by SG&A expenses.

As a result, adjusted EBITDA increased to $66.1 million compared to $40.1 million in the prior year. Net income for the fiscal second quarter totaled $42.4 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, up 38% from $30.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share in the prior year. For our fiscal second quarter 2022, charges related to transaction costs and continue consideration adversely impacted diluted earnings per share. These amounts tax effected at 25% were $0.13 per diluted share in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

Looking ahead , for the full fiscal year 2022, we are raising our outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $230 million to $240 million, and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $8.60 to $9 per share. We maintain our anticipation for same-store sales to be up high single-digits despite ongoing inventory challenges. These projections include acquisitions completed during the second quarter and the recently completed Denison Yachting transaction, but exclude any additional acquisitions that may be completed during the year. With regard to our capital allocation, we remain focused on driving shareholder value by accelerating organic growth, executing on strategic M&A opportunities, and returning value to shareholders' through our share repurchase program.

As Austin mentioned, we view the new program as another opportunity to drive returns for our shareholders and we will repurchase stock opportunistically. To conclude, we are progressing well toward our long-term goals, integrating market leading dealers, and growing our higher margin revenue streams. With our proven strategies, we look forward to generating even more profitable growth and unlocking value for our shareholders. This concludes our prepared remarks.

Operator, will you please open the line for questions?

Craig Kennison -- Baird -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So we're in a rising rate environment.

We saw the Fed move yesterday. I'm curious what the average rate your consumer pays? And whether you're seeing any change in behavior as rates rise, whether they put more money down, cancel deals or change their behavior in any way because of rising rates?

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Craig, thanks for that. I'll let Anthony maybe jump in on this, and I'll just start off by saying, we have continuously had to fight for ethanol. It's not something the majority of our customers coming and planning on writing the check and conversion that we've really had to work on.

So I don't think there's been a shift in that at all. The rates haven't moved significantly. One of the things I'll point out that, as rates continue to go down, both financing rates did not. They kind of hung out in that, -- low fives, mid-fours to low-fives.

And so, they haven't seen the increase as fast as or as quick as like mortgage rates. But, Anthony, is better than that on the day-to-day, especially over the last couple of weeks.

Anthony Aisquith -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. The rates we've always operated at a bit higher rate, if you will, and we continue to go back to exactly what Austin said. We continue to fight to get people to finance. So it has zero effect on us at this point.

Craig Kennison -- Baird -- Analyst

OK. Great. And then, Jack, just to follow up on your share repurchase program. Can you give us a feel for what your diluted share count could be for the full year based on your guidance?

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think at this time, we're not projecting in our guidance, a material change in the number of shares. I'll remind you that we did indicate that we were going to wait until after the earnings release got out there, before we were in the market buying shares. And so, we'll be opportunistic and certainly update you as the program goes along.

Craig Kennison -- Baird -- Analyst

Right. Hey. Thank you.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Good morning. A couple of questions for me. I guess, first of all, there's no doubt more macro uncertainty today than there was call it six months ago.

And given that longer lead times in terms of delivery throughout the industry. And I think you guys are seeing that as well. Is the customer less likely to commit to a purchase today for delivery 3 to 6 months out or even longer if they don't know what the macro is going to look like? I mean, it sounds like you guys are not seeing that, but we heard from [Inaudible], for example, yesterday mentioned some softness starting in February. And I'm curious if you guys are seeing that at all in your business?

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Not -- zero, nothing. It's --

Anthony Aisquith -- President and Chief Executive Officer

The other neat thing is, I spoke about before is, our manufacture is so unlike 20 years ago, the manufacturers continue to come out with innovative products that everybody wants and they're willing to wait for it. It's just, 20 years ago, they changed the color of the boat from year-to-year. And there's every one of our manufacturers has a minimum of two up to seven different models that are coming out with that are just, "Oh, my gosh." So people are willing to wait for it because they are that spectacular.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. That's very helpful. And maybe the second question on capital allocation. You talked about doing 2 to 4 parts and service acquisitions, 4 to 6 [Inaudible] acquisitions and then the $50 million of buybacks.

Could you do all of that together? Or would the $50 million of buybacks potentially, cause you to do fewer M&A deals?

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think it would be based off the size of the M&A deals. This year, if you look at the sheer size of Denison, if you look at quality, -- those two deals alone or bigger than, if you go back several years ago, six deals we did one year just seems to, it really is going to depend on the size of the deal. We do have some bigger deals in the pipeline right now. I think that we're just going to look at it as where are we, what's the price in the stock at the time that we're ready to allocate capital, and where is the timing of the deals? But yeah, we can do them all if they were on the smaller side.

If they want the bigger side, we can't do two to four and 4 to 6 just on the acquisition side, if they're all really big. And so it's -- the guide for the number of deals was just where we know our pipeline is. But if a bigger deal comes along, we might only do one deal if it's big. When we might only do three dealership deals if they're big because they're going to be the same as doing six.

So it's really going to be just what's out in front of us from a timing perspective of when we can get disclosed. But, yeah, we could do it all at one time if we wanted to -- and contained the right size.

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

And with that said, -- we've already completed four dealership acquisitions this year and two P&A acquisitions this year. Typically, the June quarter is, because it's season, it's typically a quarter that we don't close a lot of acquisitions traditionally, but it also as a quarter where we generate significant cash flow. And so, we've done a number of acquisitions and periods of slow cash flow and in our ending P cash generation season.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thanks, guys.

Mike Swartz -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey, guys. How are you? Good morning. Just -- I guess starting off maybe for Jack. Just trying to, I guess, better understand the moving pieces to the comparable sales plus eight in the quarter.

I guess I'm just trying to back into unit volume versus price mix, and then maybe how that compares to how the industry performed on a unit basis in the first quarter.

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. From what I recall, we performed in, ahead of what the industry did from a units perspective. But the -- a lot of the the increase was due to price and mix.

Mike Swartz -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK. Thank you for that. And then just -- on guidance, I'm just trying to make sure I'm thinking about this correctly. You raised the range on EBITDA by about $20 million.

And I think the partial year benefit from Denison and -- Yacht was maybe somewhere in the $10 Million range. I guess, Am I thinking about that right? And if so, then it seems like you took up guidance by another $10 million on the base business. Is that just because you performed better in the second quarter than you had previously anticipated? Or am I thinking about that wrong?

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. No, it's because we performed better in the quarter than we anticipated.

Mike Swartz -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Good morning. Maybe just a follow up on that quarterly comment for the comps. I think you had talked about being close to flattish this quarter, but you came in ahead of that.

Was that just better price recognition? Did you actually see better deliveries than you had planned? Where was the disconnect?

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

I think we've been pretty consistent over the last year, Fred, that -- we go into the end of the quarter, that last 14 days of the quarter really can change it or make it better or worse or whatever. And I think that the manufacturers, for whatever reason, the first quarter this year, they did really well as far as getting deliveries out and getting the boats to us. I know that April's been pretty good struggle for most of our manufacturers from a production or supply chain issues and challenges they were having. But it just the quarter came together anything to come on, let me know.

But it just really came together the last couple of weeks. March was a good month, as we've seen in April to be a good month also. It's just deliveries. It's just the season.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Makes sense. And the other thing that you guys have talked about is just the impact on reported comp sales as you integrate some of these dealers and they impact us to a wider inventory suite, right. So even though reported revenues benefit from that, the actual comp impact is a little bit detrimental. Could you talk about how you think about that into the back half of the year? Is that impacting this implied slowdown on the two year and three year basis for comps in the back half of the year? Or are you more skittish on the consumer, more skittish on deliveries? Like how does that all work out into the guidance that you've outlined?

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We're definitely not skittish on the consumer. Sales -- same-store sales, we talked about this at year end and we've talked about this that it's going to be choppy and it really goes in, like I just said, the last 14 days of the quarter can swing it. But also, we're looking at quality of we've seen a huge dealership that's never had enough inventory.

The hand of inventory for the last 3 to 4 years with certain brands. And now they can pull from the global inventory that we have. So you can look at [Inaudible] pursue they can sell more bigger grady white's, more bigger pursuits than they've been able to in the past because we have more allocation, because of the total network. And so, like I say, we're supposed to get a big Brady white up and in Ohio will, if we can sell it in Florida beforehand, they'll take that production spot and you can skew same-store sales.

I don't see it being significant. It's not right. We're guided to it. A double, a high single digit and it's going to be negative or it's going to go jump up to 20.

But it can swing this the pull from the global inventory for stuff is not counted in same-store sales. It can swing, Jack, 2 to 4%?

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. It definitely could move at a percent or two.

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Just with the dollar values, it doesn't take a lot of uses. So we just have -- we're keeping an eye on that. I think we're -- we never really given out, we're never really worried about quarterly same-store sales comps versus the yearly guide.

We're very comfortable with, Anthony said, in this side of the release that the high single-digits is what we were pretty confident in that. Just to say this, there is no slowdown in the consumer right now. We're not seeing that at all.

Jack Ezzell -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think if anything, there's some conservatism built in about concerns with some of what we've heard a little bit from some of the manufacturers where supply chain hit and some bumps in the road here recently. Hopefully, they're able to work through those quickly, but that would probably be the area of concern.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Awesome. Super helpful, guys. Thank you.

Drew Crum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. Hey, guys. Good morning.

So the past several quarters, new boat growth has outpaced pre-owned, but that was not the case this quarter. Can you talk about what some of the dynamics were behind that? And then I have a follow up.

Anthony Aisquith -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We have continued our strategy, as we talked about in the past of no running our five business groups together. And we've added multiple used boat buyers, if you will, just going out of the market. And that's what they're job is to do is, is to buy and grow our used boat business. It's -- there's a lot of growth ahead of us with our preowned market.

No matter what's going on in any environment, there's always -- there's that [Inaudible] out there. There's a million use boats a year that change hands and the majority of it's person to person. And we are working feverishly trying to get in the middle of that.

Drew Crum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for that, Anthony. And then Austin, in your preamble, you suggested adjusted EBITDA of $275 million, I think you said it was easily achievable over the next 24 months. I think last quarter, you guys talked about a $300 million plus number.

I just want to make sure I'm understanding those two correctly, if you can reconcile the two figures. Thanks.

Austin Singleton -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I would say -- those are a little bit of an apple and an orange. What offset was referring to was just where our run rate is at today, and our ability to synergize that -- number. The previous number we got at was, was just talking about if you look at our adjusted EBITDA and you layer in growth 10% to 15% growth from acquisitions, and 5 to 10 from the base business, that gets you to a $300 million number by by 2024 without any sort of synergies.

And so, I think we're just trying to just provide some color around the different ways we can that how we look at the business, and what we see ahead of us with growth opportunity and how are EBITDA can increase over time just as we continue to run the business.

Drew Crum -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks, guys.

