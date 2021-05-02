OneWater Marine Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. OneWater Marine delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$330m, some 18% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.83, an impressive 167% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:ONEW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for OneWater Marine from five analysts is for revenues of US$1.31b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 102% to US$6.01. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.25 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 23% to US$56.00per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values OneWater Marine at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await OneWater Marine shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting OneWater Marine's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 46% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 32% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that OneWater Marine is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards OneWater Marine following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on OneWater Marine. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for OneWater Marine going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for OneWater Marine you should know about.

