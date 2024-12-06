Oneview Healthcare Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oneview Healthcare PLC has issued a correction notice for a typographical error in the director’s interest notice concerning Mark Cullen’s holdings. The error involved the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) held, and the correct information has been provided in the updated document. This correction aligns with Oneview’s commitment to transparency in its financial reporting.

For further insights into AU:ONE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.